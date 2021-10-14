Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AssetMark Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $128.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.65 million. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 0.04%.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:AMK opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,031 shares of company stock worth $2,485,018 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

