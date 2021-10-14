Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $52.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.97. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 56,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in JinkoSolar by 2,619.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,928,000 after buying an additional 944,455 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JinkoSolar by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

