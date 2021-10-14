Jefferies Financial Group Increases Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target to $52.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $7.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CUBI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $43.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.76.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,799,000 after acquiring an additional 133,101 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 98.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 177,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,159 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

