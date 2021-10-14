Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€13.40” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UCG has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a €14.45 ($17.00) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UniCredit currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.51 ($14.71).

UniCredit has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

