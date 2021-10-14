Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

CBSH stock opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after buying an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,596,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,155,000 after buying an additional 43,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

