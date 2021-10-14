Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Express’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Express in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the payment services company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Express’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AXP. Bank of America upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.75.

AXP opened at $168.72 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in American Express by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the second quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

