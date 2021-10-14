Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $29.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $34.75 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SIVB. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.78.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $667.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $603.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $571.23. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $263.34 and a 12 month high of $692.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total value of $1,168,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

