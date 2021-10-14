JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in September

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,597,000 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the September 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,990.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of JFE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get JFE alerts:

JFEEF stock remained flat at $$15.65 during midday trading on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.93. JFE has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.32%.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.