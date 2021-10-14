JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for JinkoSolar in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 0.97.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 116,151 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in JinkoSolar by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth approximately $5,586,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth approximately $14,290,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.