Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.72. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

