Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Xylem by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 576,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,630,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,669,000 after buying an additional 31,681 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $568,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 38,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 23,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,678,661. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.