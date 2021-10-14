Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 268.7% during the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 26,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,515,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,824,000 after buying an additional 444,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

PSX opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.56. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

