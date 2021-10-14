Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 149 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,999 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $534.94 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.05 and a 1-year high of $582.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $550.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $486.92. The company has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

