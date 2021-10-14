JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €135.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Warburg Research set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.37 ($134.55).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €99.46 ($117.01) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.53. Puma has a fifty-two week low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a fifty-two week high of €109.70 ($129.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €97.38.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.