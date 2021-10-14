JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 137,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,089,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $181.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.82. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 27.58.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

