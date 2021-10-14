JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,624 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.99% of SkyWest worth $21,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

