JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 600

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 600 ($7.84) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BME. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded B&M European Value Retail to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 581 ($7.59).

BME stock opened at GBX 585.60 ($7.65) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 572.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 562.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23. The company has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.71. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 612 ($8.00).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

