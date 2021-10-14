JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $161.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day moving average of $157.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $95.24 and a 12-month high of $171.51.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $5,955,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.18.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.