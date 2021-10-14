JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 21,148 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.01% of Trinseo worth $23,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSE. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.95) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

