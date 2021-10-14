JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 63,760 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,760 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $24,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 20.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 190,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,782,000 after buying an additional 31,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $54.80 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $56.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WASH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

