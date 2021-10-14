JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 703,818 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703,818 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $24,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter.

USHY opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

