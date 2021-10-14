JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Plans Dividend of GBX 5.70

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share by the investment trust on Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JMI opened at GBX 396.11 ($5.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 433.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 409.14. The stock has a market cap of £309.17 million and a P/E ratio of 13.03. JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 478.38 ($6.25).

In other news, insider Gordon Humphries acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £12,240 ($15,991.64).

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s objective is to provide capital growth from investing in the United Kingdom smaller companies by outperformance of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) Small Cap Index. The Company will predominantly invest in quoted the United Kingdom small companies from the FTSE Small Cap Index, although where appropriate, it may invest in similar sized the United Kingdom companies listed on the Alternative Investment Market, which is the London Stock Exchange market for smaller, growing companies.

