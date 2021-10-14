Jump Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $408,037,000 after buying an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 9.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 764,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,190,000 after acquiring an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,106,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 24.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 734,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,683,000 after purchasing an additional 145,288 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 699,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,745,000 after purchasing an additional 251,678 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.13.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

