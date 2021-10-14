Jump Financial LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 303.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Establishment Labs were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.92% and a negative net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

