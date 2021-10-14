Jump Financial LLC Has $991,000 Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $433,542.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.