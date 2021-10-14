Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 11,371.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $97.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average is $113.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.32.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

