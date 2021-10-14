Jump Financial LLC Takes $930,000 Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of PGNY opened at $58.35 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Barclays upped their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

In other Progyny news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,362,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 529,004 shares of company stock valued at $29,735,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.