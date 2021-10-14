Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Wix.com by 149.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares in the last quarter. Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,806,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Wix.com by 431.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 481,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,748,000 after purchasing an additional 390,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $187.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.35. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $171.37 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

