Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRUB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 24.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,436,000 after purchasing an additional 32,241 shares during the last quarter.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

