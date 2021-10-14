Kalmar (KALM) Market Cap Hits $4.53 Million

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $263,503.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002512 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Kalmar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00071603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.59 or 0.00122420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00076856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,723.56 or 1.00107263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,623.95 or 0.06284847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,125,339 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

