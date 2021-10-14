Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kamada from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

KMDA opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $235.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.69 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 10.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 5.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 915,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at $1,665,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1,276,250.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 153,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

