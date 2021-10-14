KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The stock has a market cap of $343.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.31.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that KemPharm will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in KemPharm by 87.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,435 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 33,239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 110.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,234 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

