Kenneth R. Lehman Buys 1,522 Shares of Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) Stock

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFBI) major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $21,094.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kenneth R. Lehman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Affinity Bancshares alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 6,080 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $81,350.40.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 332 shares of Affinity Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $4,329.28.

NASDAQ AFBI opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Affinity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Affinity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $8.02 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Affinity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,584,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Affinity Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Affinity Bancshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 312,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile

Affinity Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Affinity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affinity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.