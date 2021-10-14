KeyCorp Increases AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target to $244.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $236.00 to $244.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

AVB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.53.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AVB opened at $228.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.29 and its 200 day moving average is $212.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. Equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after acquiring an additional 134,703 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.