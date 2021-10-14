KeyCorp Trims Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Target Price to $119.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $137.00 to $119.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.74.

NYSE:EMN opened at $103.82 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $114.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after purchasing an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,919,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,421,000 after purchasing an additional 67,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

