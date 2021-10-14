Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.
Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 615.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.
