Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at KeyCorp

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) had its price objective cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KRC. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.58.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 71.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.0% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 30,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 104,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 615.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 57,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at about $69,534,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

