Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

KINS stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

