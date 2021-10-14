KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Short Interest Down 61.5% in September

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the September 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 807,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 503,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 337,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KKR Income Opportunities Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter.

KIO stock remained flat at $$16.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 44,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,799. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

