Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives €104.82 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €104.27 ($122.67).

KBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of KBX stock opened at €91.30 ($107.41) on Monday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company’s 50-day moving average is €98.49 and its 200 day moving average is €100.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

