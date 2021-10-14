Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Update

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 37.0 days.

Shares of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73.

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded Kongsberg Gruppen ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

