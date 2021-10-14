Kore Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 161.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 48,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,589,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 66,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 641,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,279,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $109.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 297,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,351,587.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 382,420 shares of company stock valued at $40,697,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

