Kore Private Wealth LLC Buys 447 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NEE opened at $80.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

