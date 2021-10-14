Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 20.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 105,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 17,754 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 88,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter worth $66,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 5.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 696,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.25%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

