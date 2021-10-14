Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBWB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 134.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KBWB opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

