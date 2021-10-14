Kore Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after acquiring an additional 539,555 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 35.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 228,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 461,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,636,000 after acquiring an additional 33,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 30.1% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $197.46 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,815 shares of company stock worth $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.82.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

