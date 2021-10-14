Kore Private Wealth LLC Has $402,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,424,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,045,000 after buying an additional 125,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 551,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,022,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

