Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £951.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17.
Kosmos Energy Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.