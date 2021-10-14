Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.16% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of KOS stock opened at GBX 233 ($3.04) on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 78.50 ($1.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 179.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 202.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of £951.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

