Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.38 Million

Analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to report sales of $65.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.36 million and the lowest is $64.30 million. Lakeland Bancorp posted sales of $58.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year sales of $258.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $261.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $336.70 million, with estimates ranging from $331.80 million to $343.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,080. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $905.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $227,132.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

