Lakeland Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

LKFN opened at $73.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. Lakeland Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lakeland Financial news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,625 shares of company stock valued at $471,423. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

