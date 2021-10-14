Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Peter J. Bensen Buys 5,000 Shares

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $55.98 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2,414.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 101,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.