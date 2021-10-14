Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Peter J. Bensen Buys 5,000 Shares

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $55.98 on Thursday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.07.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Lamb Weston by 2,414.4% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 101,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 11.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lamb Weston by 30.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,478,000 after purchasing an additional 457,950 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
